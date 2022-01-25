JPMorgan Chase will invest more than $20 million in Baltimore low-cost loans, job training programs

JPMorgan Chase plans to invest more than $20 million in West Baltimore and elsewhere in the city to boost home ownership and offer job skills and small business training for residents.
