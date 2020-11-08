A consortium of news organizations, including ProPublica, has won a legal fight against the Small Business Administration. It will now have to publicly release the names of borrowers who got …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Judge Orders the Release of Data on Emergency Loans for Small Businesses - November 8, 2020
- Frequently Asked Questions About Small Business Loans - November 7, 2020
- Many small businesses have closed. Those open are barely hanging on. - November 7, 2020