Last month, Kabbage launched short-term loans to small business, with terms of anywhere from three to 45 days. In October, the company launched Kabbage Payments, a payment-processing solution for …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Kabbage launches cash-flow dashboard for small businesses - March 4, 2020
- Bill that calls for no-interest loans for Mass. marijuana social equity and economic empowerment applicants reported favorably by committee - March 4, 2020
- New Bank of England chief flags emergency support for small businesses - March 4, 2020