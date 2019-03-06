CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS/WVAH) — The Kanawha County Commission announced Wednesday a new problem that will offer financial assistance to new or expanding small businesses in the upper Kanawha Valley.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Kanawha County Commission to offer loans to new, expanding small businesses
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS/WVAH) — The Kanawha County Commission announced Wednesday a new problem that will offer financial assistance to new or expanding small businesses in the upper Kanawha Valley.