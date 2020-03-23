Kansas small businesses suffering from the impacts of COVID-19 coronavirus are now eligible for federal relief. On Saturday, the U.S. Small Business Administration announced the state received a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Kansas small businesses hurting from COVID-19 are now eligible for federal disaster loans
Kansas small businesses suffering from the impacts of COVID-19 coronavirus are now eligible for federal relief. On Saturday, the U.S. Small Business Administration announced the state received a …