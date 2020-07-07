Businesses backed by some of America’s wealthiest individuals—including hotel owner Robert Rowling, car dealer Norman Braman and Laurene Powell Jobs—received Paycheck Protection Plan Loans from the U.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- More than $6.2 billion to 15,000-plus businesses: New data shows which D-FW firms raked in PPP loans - July 6, 2020
- Kanye West, West Virginia’s Governor Jim Justice And 13 Other Billionaires’ Businesses Got PPP Loans - July 6, 2020
- As Americans Avoided Restaurants And Doctors’ Offices, Those Businesses Got Loans - July 6, 2020