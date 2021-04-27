Several of the top trainers competing in the Kentucky Derby on Saturday reportedly benefited from the government’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Kentucky Derby trainers raked in thousands from PPP loans: report
Several of the top trainers competing in the Kentucky Derby on Saturday reportedly benefited from the government’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.