Governor Andy Beshear announced a program designed to promote small business growth created 339 jobs and reinvested $3.64 million into 107 businesses in 2021.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Kentucky program helped small businesses invest millions into economy - December 28, 2021
- Rising Loans Aid U.S. Bancorp (USB), Cost Woes Prevail - December 28, 2021
- Reserve Bank of india caveat on bad loans, pace of credit - December 28, 2021