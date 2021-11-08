Kenya’s Equity Group launches COVID-19 loan business recovery plan

Kenya’s Equity Group Holdings said on Monday it had launched a 500 billion shilling ($4.48 billion) loan programme to help small and medium-sized businesses to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 …
