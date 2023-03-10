a fast-growing fintech driving financial inclusion of small business entrepreneurs, marks 4th year anniversary of its HerVikas program by allocating an additional Rs 400 crores disbursement in FY24 in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Kinara Capital allocates Rs 400 crores in FY24 for HerVikas; Program of discounted business loans for women entrepreneurs - March 10, 2023
- Kinara Capital Allocates INR 400 Crores in FY24 for HerVikas Program of Discounted Business Loans for Women Entrepreneurs - March 10, 2023
- Exciting loan program for small businesses coming soon - March 9, 2023