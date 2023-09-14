To date, Kinara has disbursed more than INR 1,089 crore across 20,717 business loans in Karnataka. The support from Kinara has led to over Rs. 79 crore in incremental income generation for small …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Kinara Capital commits ₹575 cr in business loans to boost Karnataka’s MSME growth - September 14, 2023
- Opinion: Small businesses at risk if deadline for CEBA repayment not extended - September 14, 2023
- A Little-Known Tax-Free Way To Help Pay Your Student Loan - September 14, 2023