Small and Medium Enterprises in Kisumu have been urged to apply for the county trade fund to boost their businesses. Governor Anyang Nyong’o said the have this year disbursed Sh9.6 million to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Kisumu disburses Sh9.6 million to small traders to boost businesses - October 1, 2019
- How to Start a Business With No Money - October 1, 2019
- Foundation empowers 500 women traders with interest free loans - October 1, 2019