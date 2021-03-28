A national loan program that provides women and minorities zero-interest and zero-fee micro-loans recently launched in Salisbury. Offered by Self-Help Credit Union, the Kiva loan program expands safe …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Kiva loan program launches in Salisbury, offers options for minority and women business owners
A national loan program that provides women and minorities zero-interest and zero-fee micro-loans recently launched in Salisbury. Offered by Self-Help Credit Union, the Kiva loan program expands safe …