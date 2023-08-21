Kiwibank is approving a greater proportion of small business loans thanks to a project to remove barriers to Māori entrepreneurs securing capital to grow their businesses.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Kiwibank Māori business loan project making it easier for non-Māori borrowers too - August 21, 2023
- City of Lima now offering loans to help out small businesses - August 21, 2023
- Equitas Small Finance Bank to venture into credit cards, personal loans segment - August 20, 2023