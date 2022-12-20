The company launched to the public in 2021 and partners with financial institutions to help small businesses with their spend management, access digital unsecured loans, open a bank account and obtain …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Small Business Loan Approval Rates Drop in November - December 20, 2022
- Kredito banks $6M as the LatAm business lender eyes international expansion - December 20, 2022
- Best business credit cards for startups in 2023 - December 20, 2022