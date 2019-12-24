Kuliza’s Flagship Product Lend.In Recognized as the Top Vendor in ‘Emerging Category’ in the Commercial Loan Origination Report by Aite Group

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — Kuliza, a leading software company, announced today that its flagship product Lend.In was recognized as the top vendor in ‘Emerging category’ by Aite …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)

Author: