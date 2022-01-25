He operated a company called Bubba Fest LLC, which arranged events he called “Southern Fried” comic cons where fans could meet celebrities.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Ky. man who ran ‘southern fried’ comic cons admits lying for $370K in coronavirus loans - January 25, 2022
- Study: Omicron, inflation, supply chain, labor shortage top California’s small businesses’ woes - January 25, 2022
- Small Balance Lending Evolves with Technology - January 25, 2022