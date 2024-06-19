Labour’s comments more or less matched a Conservative commitment, contained in the manifesto, to “ensure that Basel III capital requirements do not inhibit lending to SMEs”.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Labour and Conservatives promise new banking rules won’t dent small business lending - June 19, 2024
- Canadian businesses missing payments as debt burden grows - June 19, 2024
- Some Philly businesses could get $50K boost from the city - June 19, 2024