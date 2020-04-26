The vast economic rescue package that President Trump signed into law last month included $349 billion in low-interest loans for small businesses. The so-called Paycheck Protection Program was …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Large, Troubled Companies Got Bailout Money in Small-Business Loan Program - April 26, 2020
- Small-Business Loan Program, Chaotic From Start, Gets 2nd Round - April 26, 2020
- Pelosi, Schumer demand small business carve-out as SBA restrains loans - April 26, 2020