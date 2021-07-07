Latino Chamber of Commerce of Southeastern Wisconsin today announced the creation of the Latino Community Revolving Loan Fund to address the financial needs of small businesses in the Latino community …
Latino Chamber Partners With Community Advocates To Launch Revolving Loan Fund For Small Businesses
