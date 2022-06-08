Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are stepping up efforts to redeem billions in fraudulent small business loans. The Small Business Administration says tens of thousands of fraudulent loans were taken out …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Lawmakers work to recover billions in pandemic fraud loans - June 8, 2022
- A real estate investor borrowed $33,000 in crypto-backed loans to buy a rental property. Here’s how it works. - June 8, 2022
- New Survey: Increasing Inflationary Pressures, Higher Energy Costs Squeezing Texas Small Businesses - June 8, 2022