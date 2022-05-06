LEADER BANK FINANCES COMMERCIAL LOAN FOR SALEM WATERFRONT HOTEL, PICKERING WHARF COMPLEX

Leader Bank was proud to recently help the Salem Waterfront Hotel and Pickering Wharf Complex in historic Salem, Massachusetts refinance existing loans to capitalize on Leader Bank’s low rates. The …
