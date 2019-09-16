An Oregon House committee on Monday started discussing how to make capital more available for small business owners, especially women and people of color. Portland Business Journal reporting has shown …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Legislative committee takes up ‘capital chasm’ facing small businesses, women and people of color - September 16, 2019
- SBA loans available for Hurricane Barry victims - September 16, 2019
- Do I Need a Good Credit Score to Get a Small-Business Credit Card or Loan? - September 16, 2019