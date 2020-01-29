“We know these subsidies aren’t necessary. They’re a race to the bottom.” In grants and loans, Connecticut made available $1.3 billion from 2009 to 2018 through programs supporting manufacturing, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Legislators want Connecticut to join multi-state agreement ending subsidies to lure businesses across state lines
“We know these subsidies aren’t necessary. They’re a race to the bottom.” In grants and loans, Connecticut made available $1.3 billion from 2009 to 2018 through programs supporting manufacturing, …