Banks and building societies expect the availability of mortgages and other credit to households to decrease by the end of February 2023.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Lenders expect default rates on loans to households and businesses to increase - January 19, 2023
- Small Business Loan Market : New Business Strategies And Forecast By 2029 with Top Countries Data - January 19, 2023
- Small Business Administration opens Business Recovery Center in Spalding - January 18, 2023