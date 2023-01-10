Real-time information including revenue, business costs, manpower, past growth, compliance, losses, export-import, and more has become a great surrogate for balance sheets and collaterals.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Lending 2.0: How technology and data are easing credit access for MSMEs - January 10, 2023
- Mudra loans see record increase in Q3 of FY23 - January 10, 2023
- Nigerian small businesses suffer $32.2bn finance gap – IFC - January 9, 2023