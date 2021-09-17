Lendio Acquires Laso’s AI enhanced Loan Origination Solution to Provide Underwriting Services for Lending Platforms

Lendio, the leading SME financial solutions marketplace, reveals that it has made an asset purchase of Laso’s Loan Origination Software.
