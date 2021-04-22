A $2.5 million forgivable loan program for Fayette County small businesses hobbled by the pandemic will likely be available in coming weeks. The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council voted …
Lexington to set aside $2.5 million to help small businesses. Here are the details.
