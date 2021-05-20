Like so many small Long Island businesses in the past year, Claudy’s Beauty Supply in Uniondale faced unimaginable challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. Owner Erzulie Damus and her husba …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- LI minority-owned small businesses hit harder by pandemic, report says - May 20, 2021
- 3 ways small business owners should adapt to get a head start in the post-pandemic economy - May 20, 2021
- Business Journal appeals after SBA declines to release detailed loan information on borrower race - May 20, 2021