Small business owners should check with their accountants to see if they qualify for significant tax breaks in the CARES Act.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Little-known COVID-related tax benefits could save small businesses a bundle this year - November 9, 2020
- Tens of thousands of US companies ‘wrongly received hundreds of millions in COVID-19 relief loans’ meant for small businesses as watchdog warns of ‘widespread potential abuse … - November 9, 2020
- Tens of thousands of US companies ‘wrongly received COVID relief loans’ meant for small businesses - November 9, 2020