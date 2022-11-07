Lawrence Phillip Hernandez obtained $952,819 after fraudulently applying for PPP and EIDL loans, the Justice Department said.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Littleton man charged with fraud after illegally obtaining nearly $1 million in PPP loans - November 7, 2022
- 2022 Ghana Business Awards: Advans Ghana wins Savings and Loans Company of Year - November 7, 2022
- 3.5 million student-loan borrowers in California will get $1.3 billion in relief because the state won’t tax Biden’s debt cancellation, Gavin Newsom says - November 7, 2022