Grant Robertson has announced changes coming to the small business loan scheme as Jacinda Ardern reveals progress with the Cook Island travel bubble.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Live: Covid-related small business loan scheme extended for further three years, Cook Island travel bubble progressing - November 9, 2020
- Recap: Covid-related small business loan scheme extended for further three years, Cook Island travel bubble progressing - November 9, 2020
- Covid-19: Government renews small business loan scheme, set to expire at year’s end, till 2023 - November 8, 2020