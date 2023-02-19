Small business owners were glad to hear they will get help to find alternative power sources, but what is the plan with the loan scheme?
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Load shedding: Time to clarify bounce-back loan scheme for small businesses - February 19, 2023
- Why aren’t more small business owners taking advantage of government help? - February 19, 2023
- CA man sentenced for using $5M in PPP loans to buy luxury sports cars - February 18, 2023