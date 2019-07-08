“Lower payback on loans resulted in positive implications to investment activities and private consumption,” he said, adding that the households benefited through higher disposable income, while …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Loan approvals in May soar 13 per cent after OPR cut – MoF - July 8, 2019
- Best Small Business Loans in 2019: Lenders with the Lowest Rates - July 7, 2019
- Small traders can appeal to postpone sugar tax - July 7, 2019