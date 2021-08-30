The de-growth was contained as a result of the medium industries segment registering a sharp growth of 54.6% in June 2021. Loans to micro and small industries also grew 6.4% in June 2021.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Loan-carnival push may yield little: Overall business sentiment needs to improve for credit-growth to regain its mojo - August 29, 2021
- RBNZ analytical note suggests OCR change is felt by home loan borrowers within a month, with biggest impact taking 6 months - August 29, 2021
- Optimism as small businesses start to get back to normal but financial support lagging behind - August 29, 2021