Post-pandemic demand for medical equipment such as walkers is high, while skyrocketing aluminum prices are creating supply chain problems.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- ‘Loan closets’ fill wheelchair shortage gaps for low-income adults - April 10, 2022
- Is Aidvantage Your New Student Loan Servicer? Here’s When Payments Are Due - April 10, 2022
- Small businesses in survey find bank loans harder to get - April 10, 2022