General Electric Co. vacated the building in 2019, reducing the occupancy from 85% to 16%, according to loan documents reviewed by Atlanta Business Chronicle … a real estate finance company focused …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Loan extended on nearly empty building near The Battery amid market uncertainty - April 14, 2023
- $1M Venture North award aimed at small business growth - April 14, 2023
- Pros and cons of unsecured business loans - April 14, 2023