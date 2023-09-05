New York Attorney General Letitia James has been pursuing a lawsuit against Braun since 2020, claiming that he made thousands of illegal loans to small businesses, charged merchants interest that …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Loan Shark Freed by Trump Is Banned From Lending by NY Court - September 5, 2023
- SBA increases support for disaster survivors and small businesses - September 5, 2023
- EXIM Bank greenlights $4.7M loan to Aquatech - September 5, 2023