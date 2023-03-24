Banks in Bengal on Friday approved the state government’s Bhavishyat Credit Card scheme, under which youth between 18 and 45 years will be provided loans up to Rs 5 lakh to set up small businesses.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Loans for Bengal youth to set up small businesses - March 24, 2023
- RIHEBC launches capital loan program for smaller nonprofits - March 24, 2023
- Analysis: Small U.S. banks imperiled by big office loans - March 24, 2023