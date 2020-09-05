Loans for COVID-19 hit small businesses hit over P1.3 billion

Loan applications approved under a program to help micro and small enterprises weather the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic have reached over P1.3 billion, the Department of Trade and Industry said.
