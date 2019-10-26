Outstanding loans to small firms or individually-owned businesses with a credit line of 5 million yuan (about 707,000 U.S. dollars) or less totaled 8 trillion yuan by the end of last year, surging 18 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Loans to small, micro firms register faster growth in 2018 - October 26, 2019
- SBA official: Hacks cost small business average of $500,000 - October 25, 2019
- Wells Fargo lays off more than 200 business bankers in U.S. - October 25, 2019