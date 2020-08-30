Like thousands of other Northeast Pennsylvania small businesses, she applied for a Paycheck Protection Program loan to tide her over and keep her staff of 42 on the payroll. “I was able to continue to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Local banks, the heroes for small business paycheck loans - August 30, 2020
- Faith-based groups draw millions in federal loans - August 30, 2020
- Opinion: radical times call for radical measures — a HECS-style loan system for small businesses - August 29, 2020