Jon Poteet was in the process of getting a federal Small Business Administration loan to build out his dream, Shine Distillery and Grill in North Portland. The shutdown came at a terrible time for him …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Local businesses still feeling the effects of 2019 Government Shutdown
Jon Poteet was in the process of getting a federal Small Business Administration loan to build out his dream, Shine Distillery and Grill in North Portland. The shutdown came at a terrible time for him …