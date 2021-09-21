Local Disaster Loan Outreach Center closing today

The July 20 flood-related Disaster Loan Outreach Center in Lockport is ceasing operations at 4 p.m. today due to a steady decrease in activity, the U.S. Small Business Administration announced.
