There are many challenges to reaching community members who have never received or even applied for a small-business loan and who may not be “bankable” by private-sector standards. In working with …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Local Governments’ Vital Role in Getting Small Businesses the Funding They Need - February 14, 2023
- Simi Valley man sentenced to prison in COVID business loan case - February 13, 2023
- Federal grants, loans address January storm damages for Berkeley residents - February 13, 2023