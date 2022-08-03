Local Hooters employees raise more than $50K for women business owners in foreign countries

As part of its “Give a Hoot” campaign, South Florida Hooters raised $57,000 for Self-Help International, an organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for people living in rural …
