More than 800 jobs at local businesses were supported as a result of a loan program put together by Birmingham Mayor, Randall Woodfin, and the city’s Department of Innovation and Economic Opportunity.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Local small business owner says city PPP loan helped her stay in business during the pandemic - September 25, 2020
- Harris makes misleading statement on COVID-19 business loans while campaigning in Michigan - September 24, 2020
- Square is positioned to be a winner by helping small businesses digitize post-pandemic: Oppenheimer - September 24, 2020