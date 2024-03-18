A Long Island man has been sentenced in federal court in Central Islip Friday for his “mastermind” role in a $9.6 million COVID-loan fraud scheme, officials said.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Long Islander sentenced in $9.6M COVID-loan fraud scheme - March 18, 2024
- Lil Wayne Had To Operate Drug-Free Workplace for $9M in Pandemic Business Aid - March 18, 2024
- The Strategic Impact of Working Capital Loans on SMEs - March 18, 2024