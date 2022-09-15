A $150,000 loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration helped New Britain’s Crystal Ballroom survive months of a government-mandated shutdown during the COVID-19 quarantines.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Looming COVID-19 emergency loan repayments a concern for still-struggling small businesses - September 15, 2022
- State investment group to pump $25M into small business development - September 15, 2022
- Short-term Vermont loan program can help struggling businesses - September 15, 2022