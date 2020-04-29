The Paycheck Protection Program is designed to help small businesses from falling off a cliff during the pandemic, but some companies on firm ground have gotten millions to expand.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Loopholes In Small Business Relief Program Allow Thriving Companies To Cash In - April 29, 2020
- Second round of small business loan money could evaporate by end of week - April 29, 2020
- DFW Coronavirus Tracker: Dallas small business, rent and mortgage relief programs to accept applications in May - April 29, 2020